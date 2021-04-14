Miguel Rojas had 500 hits for life in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan of the Marlins of Miami, Miguel Rojas added his 500 hits for life in Big leagues (MLB).

With an uncatchable to left field, Miguel Rojas reached the figure of 500 hits on the MLB. Red The 32-year-old continues to show that he can hurt rival pitching.

In this season, Miguel Rojas He is hitting a .273 average, four RBIs and no home runs in a Los Angeles uniform. Marlins in the Big leagues.

His unstoppable number 500 on the MLB, he connected it to an old acquaintance such as the Atlanta Braves, who always put on a good show when they meet the Marlins at the Big Show.

Here’s the hit:

500 hits! 👏 With this single, @MRojasOfficial reached that figure in his career at @LasMayores. pic.twitter.com/ThixwzaXeF – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 13, 2021

From the hand of Miguel Rojas that today he ranked as the leadoff bat in the Los Angeles team. Marlins, the “fish” franchise may complicate the division heading into the postseason of the MLB.

Will they get the Marlins the postseason pass?