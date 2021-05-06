Miguel Rojas continues to teach and starred in the Golden Glove play

The shortstop of the Marlins from Miami, Miguel Rojas keep doing plays extraordinary events worthy of the Golden Glove in the MLB.

To the player of Miami everything is going well for him this season, since he has been one of the fundamental pieces for the Marlins, who are seeking their place in the postseason for the second year in a row in the Big leagues.

Today, in addition to hitting 3-3 with a walk and two RBIs, Miguel Rojas starred in a move of Golden Glove in the big top.

This is a really exceptional move by Miguel Rojas #JuntosMiami #HazloGrande

A powerful grounder that seemed to penetrate into the center field of the Los Angeles stadium. Marlins, the Creole stretched out and made an exceptional gem in the MLB.

Miguel Rojas The 32-year-old also posted a .271 average, 10 RBIs and three stolen bases this season from the Big leagues.

It should be noted that the “Fish” must add the highest number of victories to be in such a complicated Division as is the East of the National League. To this day, he has registered 12 victories and 16 defeats. Record that has them 2.5 games behind the leadership in the MLB.

By the way, how about the defense of Miguel Rojas?

