GRANADA, Apr 6. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Miguel Ríos returns to the stage and will perform on December 11 in Granada, his hometown, where he will offer a concert at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones at 8:00 p.m. in which he will present his new album ‘Un largo tiempo’.

On May 7, Miguel Ríos publishes his new album, of which he has already advanced two singles, ‘El blues de la third age’ and ‘La estirpe de Caín’. At 76, he stands up in his leather jacket and embarks on a tour where Granada is one of the most special cities for the artist. The Concert will be at the Palacio de Congresos and from this Tuesday, April 6, starting at 5:00 p.m., tickets can be purchased at www.redentradas.com.

Miguel Ríos’ career is linked to the history of rock in Spanish and the great milestones of the 20th century. Born in 1944, he began his musical career in the early 1960s, when rock was an Anglo-Saxon phenomenon to be discovered in Spain. In 1969, the year in which man stepped on the moon for the first time, radio stations around the world (including the United States) broadcast the ‘Hymn to Joy’, an adaptation published by Miguel Ríos of the famous piece of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony .

It was a jump to fame for a young man from Granada who, at just 25 years old, came to dominate the Spanish rock and roll scene. Later would come countless successes during decades of career, ‘Welcome’, ‘The rock of the prison’, ‘The river’, or ‘Santa Lucía’, are mere examples of an impeccable and world-renowned trajectory.

There are more than seven million albums sold around the world, entering the top positions of the charts in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Italy, Austria, Holland or Canada.