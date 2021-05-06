Miguel Ríos confesses in ‘El Hormiguero’ on this topic: “Without lying too much, yes”

Miguel Ríos, in ‘El Hormiguero’. (Photo: ANTENA 3)

Miguel Ríos has been the guest this Thursday at El Hormiguero. The mythical singer, and the one who has withdrawn from music the most times, launches a new album, Un largo tiempo. And between promotion and jokes, he has released the odd confession during the interview with Pablo Motos.

Is the old motto of sex, drugs and rock and roll true? The presenter has raised. The singer has not hesitated and has responded without mincing words: “Without lying too much, yes.”

“I have lived through a time that was great,” he explained about the 70s, after launching the Hymn to Joy. At that time he lived in the United States, where he met great musicians of the time.

“The sex was enough, now this is a bit irreverent, but the offer was mutual. In this country it happened later, but there was also a time when we were lucky enough to do it with a certain ease, ”said Ríos. And he has told what he read on the last poster he saw before leaving his city: “In Granada, fucking is not a sin, it is a miracle.”

“Then the drug thing began to have a very similar and very casual history,” he confessed. The constant has reported that he started with “joints.” “But I have had a lot of respect for my body,” he said. “I have taken acid”, but “my generation has taken a little of everything.”

But the most important thing for Miguel Ríos has always been “to be well to go singing”. Now, he concluded, “everything is in the memory.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Miguel Ríos dispatches Miguel Bosé in 12 words that say it all

Subtle but clear: Javier Cámara’s message to Public Health in ‘El Hormiguero’

The emotional story of ‘El Hormiguero’ that has left all viewers like this

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.