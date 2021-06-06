Miguel Oliveira and KTM conquer the MotoGP Catalan GP

Miguel Oliveira has achieved the triumph in the GP of Catalunya MotoGP on the back of his KTM. The Portuguese rider, who did not start among the theoretical favorites, took advantage of his great start to lead the race at all times, setting the pace of the test and braking at all times a Fabio Quartararo who could only be sixth after a double penalty last minute for not complying with the protocol to get back on track and an incident with his monkey. As a result of this penalty, Johann Zarco finished second and Jack Miller third, thus signing Ducati’s double on the podium in Barcelona.

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira managed to sign a great exit to control Fabio Quartararo, primary objective before the rhythm of the French. In fact, in the first laps Aleix Espargaró and Joan Mir collaborated in this task by beating the ‘Devil’. For its part, Marc Márquez arrived in the wake of the Yamaha rider, although his good start ended in a crash in his fight with Aleix Espargaró at turn 10, the same luck that Pol Espargaró or Danilo Petrucci ran in the first laps. In front, Miguel Oliveira set the pace against a Fabio Quartararo who was capable of surpassing Jack Miller and Joan Mir.

Johann Zarco has once again demonstrated his solidity with a second place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Aleix Espargaró and Valentino Rossi were two other pilots who went to the ground before the final stretch of the race. With eight laps ahead, Miguel Oliveira remained as a rival to beat before an increasingly pressing Fabio Quartararo. In a second group, the French Johann Zarco was pulling Jack Miller, Joan Mir and Maverick Viñales, although none of the four seemed to have the rhythm to make up the difference with the lead duo. And is that the fight for victory seemed like a thing of two, at least with less than four laps to go to the end of the race.

However, Miguel Oliveira managed to give enough pull to escape and achieve the final victory. Despite being on pole and having more rhythm on paper than his rivals, Fabio Quartararo was sixth after receiving a three-second penalty for not complying with the limits of the track and an incident with his clothing, thus certifying Johann Zarco his second place. Almost unexpectedly, Jack Miller was the last member of the podium ahead of Quartararo despite crossing the finish line behind the Frenchman. In fact finally Joan Mir was fourth, Maverick Viñales fifth, Fabio Quartararo sixth and Pecco Bagnaia seventh after beating Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli. The Italian Enea Bastianini has completed the ‘top 10’.

2021 MotoGP Catalunya GP race results



Pos.Rider NumberCountryTeamMotorcycleTime188Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM

KTM40’21.74925Johann ZarcoFRAPramac RacingDucati + 0.175343Jack MillerAUSDucati TeamDucati + 1.990436Joan Mir

SPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki + 5.325512 Maverick Viñales

SPAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha + 6.281620Fabio Quartararo

FRAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha + 7.815763Francesco BagnaiaITADucati TeamDucati + 8.175833Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM

KTM + 8.378921Franco MorbidelliITAYamaha SRTYamaha + 15.6521023Enea BastianiniITAAvintia RacingDucati + 19.2971173Álex Márquez

SPALCR Honda

Honda + 21.6501210Luca MariniITAAvintia Racing

Ducati + 22.5331330Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda

Honda + 27.8331489Jorge MartínSPAPramac RacingDucati + 29.0751532Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia GresiniAprilia + 40.291Not classified

27Iker LecuonaSPATech 3 KTM

KTM8 Laps

46 Valentino Rossi

ITAYamaha SRTYamaha9 Laps

41Aleix EspargaróSPAAprilia GresiniAprilia14 Laps

93 Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda

Honda17 Laps

9Danilo PetrucciITATech 3 KTM

KTM19 Laps

44Pol EspargaróSPARepsol Honda

Honda20 Laps