Miguel Moreno Tripp: Disinformation

According to the 24th. PwC Annual Global Survey of CEOs for 2021, the responses to the question of “¿How concerned are you about potential threats to your organization’s growth prospects? “ and considering only the ten “extremely worrying” responses, we have the following order of importance: Pandemics and health crises 52%; Cyber ​​threats 47%; Excessive regulation 42%; Political uncertainty 38%; Uncertain economic growth 35%; Populism 31%; Uncertainty due to fiscal policy 31%; 30% increase in tax obligations; Climate change 30% and in the end, but no less important, Disinformation with 28% of responses. In last year’s survey, this topic did not appear.

While it appears this year, the concern is not new. Since 2014, according to the World Economic Forum, one of the top 10 trends of 2014 was “The rapid spread of misinformation online “ and commented that “… any information online is part of a larger and more complex ecology, with many interconnected factors. We must strive to look beyond the specific medium and consider the political-cultural environment in which disinformation spreads… ”

In that same forum, but in 2016, Walter Quattrociocchi from IMT Lucca in Italy answered the question of whether it is possible to combat disinformation by spreading more and better information: “No. In fact, there is evidence that this only makes matters worse. In another study, we found that people interested in conspiracy theories are likely to engage more in the conversation when exposed to “debunking.” In other words, the more a person is exposed to contrasting information, the more the pattern is reinforced… ”That same year, the Washington Post canceled its weekly column specializing in debunking misinformation.

On the other hand, it is not an exclusive issue for CEOs. According to Statista, in another survey applied in the United States in 2019, it was found that “misinformation (misinformation) and bad information (disinformation) that is deliberately misleading or biased are viewed as major problems by most Americans at 65% and 63%. ”

The issue has come up to the UN, launching the campaign with the hashtag #thinking before sharing, promoting the end of rushing to “retweet” -or through any other means of social networks- potentially dubious content. Furthermore, it is Verified “… an initiative of the United Nations in collaboration with Purpose to provide content that stops the confusion by offering life-saving information, advice based on real events and stories that reflect the best of humanity.”

Although we see how there are “media” and characters that receive cartloads of money from the government to promote your image and influence the population with the sole purpose of arriving and, once obtained, staying in power, there are the “others” on whose seriousness depends whether they continue to be accepted by the people. That is precisely why journalists and serious media exist: because they verify information because it is crucial to maintain their reputation.

How to prevent misinformation? It is a joint work between parents and the school, inculcating from children, consultation, verification (according to age), and as they grow, an inquisitive and factual criterion. In higher education not only suggest, but require that any “deliverable” is based on the original and reliable source of information (many times it is even free).

Other data is not valid, but neither is putting words where there are none or taken out of context. Even for his own mental health.

