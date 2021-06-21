Miguel Luque and Chano Rodríguez, last swimmers with paralympic minimum for Tokyo

06/21/2021 at 5:02 PM CEST

.

Miguel Luque from Barcelona and Sebastián ‘Chano’ Rodríguez from Vigo were the last two Spanish swimmers to achieve the minimum mark for the Paralympic Games from Tokyo during the World Series in Berlin, the last qualifying competition to find out the names of the 24 national representatives in the Japanese event.

Miguel Luque, who has six Paralympic medals in the last five editions, achieved the minimum A in the 50 meter breaststroke SB3. The physically disabled Catalan swam at 49’00, a record slightly below the mark required to get the ticket to Tokyo, which is 49’34.

Another veteran of the Spanish team, Sebastián Rodríguez, took an important step to be in his sixth Paralympic Games and to expand his record of 15 medals. With a time of 2: 54.00, the Vigo player accredited a minimum B mark in the 200-meter free S5, which is set at 2: 54’37.

In swimming, Spain will have 24 representatives in the Japanese event, 15 men and nine women. With the qualification period already closed, they have a guaranteed female place for having achieved a minimum of five athletes -Teresa Perales, Michelle Alonso, Sarai Gascón, Marta Fernández and María Delgado-, while the remaining four are chosen by Nuria Marqués, Ariadna Edo, Isabel Yinghua Hernández and Nahia Zudaire, all of them with a minimum B.

In the men’s category, only Toni Ponce, Íñigo Llopis and now Miguel Luque have a guaranteed presence in Japan, although there are 11 other swimmers with a minimum B who can qualify for the remaining places: Luis Huerta, Jacobo Garrido, David Levecq, José Antonio Marí, Carlos Martínez, Miguel Ángel Martínez, Sergio Martos, Sebastián Rodríguez, Óscar Salguero, David Sánchez and Xavi Torres.

The final composition of the Spanish Paralympic Team will be announced on July 14.