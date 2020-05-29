The Sada cruise announced, this Friday, the hiring of the pointer Miguel López, 23 years old, for the 2020/2021 season. The Cuban, who has played for UPCN, from Argentina, in the last three seasons, is the first signing of the celestial team for the next season and spoke about the opportunity to play for the mining team.

“I am very happy and feeling very well, as Sada Cruzeiro is one of the best teams in the world. Knowing that I will be part of such a successful project is very important for me and for my development. I followed a lot of Sada’s history, because important Cubans played in the team, and it’s a very followed team. Now my expectation is to be champion of everything that we can achieve and I know that we will have a good team for that. The group can count on me for everything that is necessary , I will support them in any situation and I count on their support too “, said López.

The pointer Miguel López is the first reinforcement of Sada Cruzeiro for the 2020/2021 season

The Cuban pointer was runner-up in the 2020 South American Championship, held in Contagem. During the tournament, López ended up facing Sada Cruzeiro, where he became known by the celestial fans.

“In the South American, fortunately, I had the chance to see up close the party that this crowd has in a match. I really liked that, especially the way they support the team, it’s very beautiful. And I’m happy to tell them that soon I will be there, as so many asked me on social networks, and I look forward to receiving all the support they give to Sada Cruzeiro “, he said.

Miguel López was champion of the Argentina Cup in 2019 by the UPCN. In the 2020 South American, it was one of the highlights and was part of the selection of the best in the competition.

Sports Gazette

