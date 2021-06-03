Miguel Layún is the new reinforcement of America

Eagle one more time

The Eagles of America announced the return of Miguel Layún as a reinforcement of the Eagles for the next season. The experienced winger comes from Monterrey where he has played since 2019.

After two and a half years as Rayado where he conquered Liga MX and CONCACAF, his return to the Americanist discipline was announced this morning through a video on social networks. In total with Monterrey he participated in a total of 89 matches between the League, the cup and CONCACAF.

Layún is remembered in his first stage in America that lasted from 2010 to 2014 where he went from being one of the most criticized players to becoming a vital part of the azulcrema team. As an Americanist, Layún played 162 games in which he scored 18 goals and contributed 10 assists, and was also a league champion on 2 occasions.

In 2015 his return to European football was confirmed, to participate with Watford, with which he achieved promotion to the Premier League. In his 2nd European adventure, Layún also wore the shirts of Porto, Sevilla and Villarreal before returning to Mexico with Monterrey.

Read More: America exercised the purchase option for Álvaro Fidalgo

The 32-year-old winger will compete for the position with Jorge Sánchez and Luis Fuentes who are the usual starters in Solar’s team, and according to RECORD, the Mexican World Cup player would have arrived as a free agent and with a one-year contract.

Always his fault … # Always Águilas pic.twitter.com/FeoiYpiCT6 – Club América (@ClubAmerica) June 3, 2021

