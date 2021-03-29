Miguel Layún and Werever flirt with ‘Kun Agüero’; They ask for it for Rayados and America

The forward of the Manchester City, Sergio the “Kun” Agüero, He declared that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season and in Liga MX he already has ‘offers’ as Miguel Layún and the famous Youtuber Wererevertumorro try to convince him to arrive in Mexico.

In social networks, where Agüero announced that he was leaving the Club, Miguel Layún and Werever ‘flirted’ with the Argentine, whom he wants to reinforce his clubs; Rayados de Monterrey and the Club América.

“Brother, the people here in Mexico want to see you … you say !!! Banda, just don’t pressure me too much please, leave him alone !!”. Layún wrote to him asking for calm, because it is not the first time he has invited him to reach the Liga Mx with Monterrey.

For his part, Gabo wrote: “What size shoes are you? For when you come to the Ame, send you some.” Asking him for his Eagles, a club he is a fan of.

The fate of ‘Kun’ would be in Barcelona or Paris, two of the clubs that have had close ties with the Argentine forward.

