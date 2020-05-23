Patients recovered from Covid-19, as well as health workers will nominate candidates for this recognition.

In order for the Mexican State to recognize health personnel who fight the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic in the country, the federal government proposes to deliver the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla award to nurses, male and female doctors of the different health institutions.

The general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, explained that this recognition has only been given to 10 people on four occasions.

He indicated that the award is divided into four grades, and according to them will be given to first-line medical personnel against the coronavirus.

Necklace grade. They will deliver 58 decorations and 100 thousand pesos 58 female doctors, nurses, and nurses nominated by patients recovered from Covid-19 disease.

Cross grade. The badge plus 50 thousand pesos to 500 doctors and nurses postulated by the community of hospitals where they work and that are Covid hospitals. “It will be given to the most productive, that is, with the largest number of patients,” said Robledo.

Band grade. Recognition will be given plus 30 thousand pesos to a thousand doctors and nurses, who will be nominated by the institutions for their exemplary conduct. And not necessarily just from Covid hospitals.

Plate grade. A metal plate and 25 thousand pesos to Covid equipment, which are made up of six people: a leading specialist doctor, three support doctors and nursing personnel.

According to the director general of the IMMS, this Friday he will make the request to the Council that issues the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla award, which is chaired by the Ministry of the Interior. “Once they receive the request, they would have to meet to rule on it and issue the call.”