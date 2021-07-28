Miguel Herrn and Javier Gutirrez star in ‘Modelo 77’, the new film by Alberto Rodríguez and Rafael Cobos

The winner of three Goya Awards Alberto Rodríguez returns to directing feature films with ‘Model 77’, five years after the premiere of ‘The Man with a Thousand Faces’ in 2016. After the success of the two seasons of ‘La plague’, Rodríguez continues his creative relationship with Movistar + in this new fiction feature film project destined for exhibition in movie theaters.

This next Monday, August 2, the filming of this ambitious production will begin in Barcelona, ​​which will last until October and which will have as the setting the mythical Barcelona Modelo prison, as well as various locations in the province of Seville.

Miguel Herrn and Javier Gutirrez lead the cast giving life to two convicts from the aforementioned Model prison in Barcelona who star in an exciting story full of humanity, freedom and justice.

The story of a young accountant, imprisoned and awaiting trial for embezzlement, faces a possible penalty of between 10 and 20 years, a punishment disproportionate for the amount of his crime. But they are other times. We are in 1977. And in the Model jail the law of the fittest prevails. Despite having everything against him to obtain a pardon, the young man does not give up and joins a group of common prisoners who are organizing to demand an amnesty. If things are changing outside, inside they will have to too. It is the germ of COPEL, the Coordinator of Prisoners in Struggle.

Alberto Rodrguez have his usual team of collaborators, professionals with a brilliant cinematographic career and numerous Goya Awards. A long list in which Rafael Cobos, who signs the script with Alberto Rodríguez; the director of photography Lex Cataln; the art director Pepe Domnguez del Olmo; the costume designer Fernando Garca; the director of production Manuela Ocn; Daniel de Zayas in charge of direct sound; Jos MG Moyano; or Julio de la Rosa as composer of the original music.

‘Model 77’ It is a film by Alberto Rodríguez produced by Atpica Films and Movistar +, and which will be released in cinemas throughout Spain thanks to the distribution of Buena Vista Internacional. Like ‘While the war lasts’, after its passage through the cinemas, fiction will arrive exclusively at Movistar +.

In the words of the director Alberto Rodríguez, “this film that we will shoot shortly has haunted us for the last fifteen years. In 2006 we learned about the history of COPEL, the story of a group of prisoners who found, in the worst conditions, the way to be solidarity, to stay united, to fight for an ideal even if it is utopian, to fight even though everything is lost from the beginning. of the amnesty, in search of freedom. Above all, they were looking for a way to stay together in a hostile, repressive world where social justice or simply the most basic human rights were conspicuous by their absence. At last, the opportunity presents itself. to shoot that story. I hope we can make a film as moving and human as the testimony it collects. “

For his part, the scriptwriter Rafael Cobos assures that “prisons are the reflection of a country. How it treats its prisoners and why they are, they speak of its present. And of its future. In 1977 Spain lived one of the greatest moments of freedom of its history. But the transition, that idyllic space between the shadows and the hope, had decided to pass by without stopping in the jails. And that had to be told “.