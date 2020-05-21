Miguel Herrera does not want to get ahead of anything, he leaves the future of Clausura 2020 in the hands of managers, who will make a decision next Monday.

The strategist of the Eagles assures that in America they are waiting to be able to go out to carry out the COVID-19 tests little by little, as dictated by sanitary measures.

“We still do not have dates. When we can leave we will go little by little to carry out the tests, so the doctor told us. Waiting for the resolution of the managers is the most convenient thing,” declared “El Piojo.”

The Azulcrema helmsman assured that on Monday the meeting of “the people with long pants” will take place to define what will happen with the event, he says, unaware of the decision, but he has a certainty: Soccer is a business.

“Soccer is a business. The economic part has hit everyone and they will have to decide what is best for them. Television stations, sponsors, if there are two tournaments, double days … there are many things. We have to work in the field, “he said.

This day, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, presented the gradual plan towards the “new normal” in Mexico City and on June 15 some activities will return. Situation that gives a slight green light for the return of Mexican soccer.

“The ideal for me is not the same for other people and that’s the way it is. I think that the decision of the stadiums with or without fans, depends on the health authorities, and not even on football managers,” he said.

FIFA has already authorized VAR leagues to decide whether or not they want to use it for the remainder of the season and the following. Miguel Herrera wants it.

“I would like that. It is a very good tool that has to be used better, but it is also a decision of people with long pants, so it costs to use it,” he said.

