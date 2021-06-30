Miguel Herrera vs Club América: There is already a date for the Tigres vs Águilas match

Miguel Herrera, Technical Director of the UANL Tigres, already has a date to visit the Azteca Stadium and face the Eagles of Club América in the Apertura 2021 and have his revenge against the Club that ‘fired’ him in the 2020 Guardians.

According to ESPN, The duel will take place on matchday 15 of Apertura 2021 and Miguel Herrera will face off against Santiago Solari’s team on October 23.

Also read: Euro 2021: Qualified for the Quarter-Finals; When are the games played?

América and Tigres usually star in big matches and it has become one of the most emotional and rivalry duels, as they are two of the most winning clubs in recent years.

It transcends that Miguel Herrera and his Tigers will visit the Águilas del América on matchday 15 of the next tournament, back on October 23.

The full schedule will be released tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2BNmKWv9m6 – Vicorio (@vichernandezm) June 29, 2021

The game, if there is no change in the calendar, will be played on Saturday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.

The complete Calenadario will be revealed this Wednesday by Liga MX.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content