Miguel Herrera tested positive for coronavirus

04/06/2021

On at 05:04 CEST

On Monday it was learned that the most winning coach in America tested positive for coronavirus and this dismayed Aztec football.

Miguel Herrera He is in confinement after having tested positive for covid-19 and for now he is reported stable in a recovery phase with the established deadlines and protocols for all the symptoms and complications that this pathology entails.

For this reason, the 52-year-old has stayed away from the media and other professional commitments. The coach has been with the virus for 11 days and is already on his way out waiting for what the doctors recommend to be able to continue with his subsequent rehabilitation.

The former coach of clubs such as América, Atlante, and Tijuana is doing well although he had to face several of the symptoms related to the disease.

According to a report on the Mediotiempo page, it has been reported that the former coach of the Mexican team is still on track to recover. The report they published mentioned that the oxygenation it registers is within normal levels so the strategist only rests to return to his activities.

WILL YOU GO TO TIJUANA?

In recent months, Herrera has been mentioned for a possible return to Tijuana. Since his departure to eventually return to America, Herrera was the last coach to lead the border team to the league. Currently, Tijuana is in ninth place in the 2021 Guard1anes Clausura Tournament, allowing it to return to the league.

However, the team is going through a bad time in which it has won only one game of its last seven. This weekend he receives a visit from Mazatlán.