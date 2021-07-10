Miguel Herrera reveals his starting eleven to face Santiago Solari

The UANL Tigres will have their second preparation game heading to the 2021 Apertura of the MX League and they will face nothing more and nothing less than against Club América this Saturday, July 10, on the Alamodome field, San Antonio stadium.

Miguel Herrera, without his French stars, will face his former team, the Club América Eagles in a friendly match, he will have nothing and true to his custom, he revealed the line-up he will use.

In attention to the media prior to the San Antonio match, Miguel announced the starting eleven that he will use for the match against America.

Tigres vs America lineup:

Nahuel Guzmán, Chuy Garza, Plata, Ayala, Venegas, David Ayala, Guido Pizarro, Vigón, Aquino, Fulgencio and Nico López.

