Miguel Herrera recovers from Covid-19, the former Club América remains isolated

After the multiple rumors that placed him as the number one candidate to take the reins of the Xolos from Tijuana in the event of a possible dismissal of Pablo Guede At the helm of the border box, the Mexican coach Miguel Herrera, would not have knowledge of a formal offer by the Xolaje board, according to the information revealed on the ESPN portal.

In addition, the source reveals that people close to the former coach of Club América, revealed that Miguel is isolated at the moment, as the Louse is in the process of recovery after being infected with Covid-19, ensuring that his health is stable and he is not in any danger despite the complications he had with the viral picture.

Regarding the rumors of a return to the Xolos de Tijuana, the source points out that, at the moment, Piojo Herrera has not had contact with the border directive, despite the fact that there is a very close relationship with the Hank family, owner of the team, and with whom he has collaborated with some political propaganda spots.

Herrera led the Tijuana Xolos from 2016 to 2017 during 74 games, signing a record of 33 wins, 17 draws and 24 losses.

According to information from ESPN, Herrera would be waiting for a job offer to return to direct as soon as possible in Liga MX.

In recent weeks he has been put as a candidate to reach teams such as Tigres, Rayados, Pumas, Pachuca and even the Chivas del Guadalajara.

