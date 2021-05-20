Miguel Herrera puts on the Tigres UANL shirt and upsets the fans (VIDEO)

Minutes after being introduced as the ‘future’ technical director of the UANL Tigers through a live broadcast where he was welcomed Nahuel Guzman, Mexican coach Miguel Herrera showed off his arrival at the Incomparables with a piece of video produced by his social media team.

Through your private account and under the seal of your commercial signature, MH, Miguel Herrera He was seen for the first time with the Tigres de la UANL shirt, encouraging the fans of the felines and leaving a brief message.

“Very excited and committed to starting this new challenge with Tigres. Let’s go with everything! This Is Tigres ”published Herrera.

In the video, Herrera appears ‘preparing a suitcase’ for his new adventure with the UANL Tigres, the seventh club that he will lead in Liga MX, after being on the bench for Atlante, Veracruz, Tecos, Rayados, América and Xolos de Tijuana .

Everything indicates that, due to legal issues, Herrera cannot be formally announced as technical director of the UANL Tigres, since Ricardo Ferretti’s contract has not yet expired with the feline institution and, in fact, the Brazilian will continue to go to the facilities of the University Stadium until June 30.

