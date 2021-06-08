Miguel Herrera minimizes the defeat of the Mexican National Team against the United States

The strategist of the UANL Tigers, Miguel Herrera affirmed that it is no longer easy to beat the United States, this after the Mexican National Team of Gerardo Martino will fall at the end of the Concacaf Nations League.

“The national team played a good game and facing the United States is not easy, on the court they have players who play in the top 10 of the best teams in the world, it is no longer easy, so they will be closed games,” he told the media Communication.

El Piojo Herrera highlighted the responsibility that El Tri faced during the 90 minutes of the match and hopes that Martino will work hard so that this result is forgotten.

“We had the part of the defeat and I liked the personality of the national team, around there the United States after Mexico’s goal finds itself with a draw soon. They will have to work and (Gerardo) Martino will have to turn this around, players. it has to spare, “he stressed.

Herrera regretted the performance of Luis Rodríguez, who made a mistake that cost him the goal of the defeat for Mexico against the United States.

