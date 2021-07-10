Miguel Herrera leaves a message to Roger Martínez and Solari

Miguel Herrera, coach of the UANL Tigres, prior to the second preseason match that they will have against him America club In the United States, he launched a couple of messages dedicated to forward Roger Martínez and Águilas coach Santiago Solari.

In an interview for TUDN, ‘Piojo’ Herrera highlighted Roger Martínez’s good performance with Club América, especially in the last Liga MX tournament.

For his part, with Santiago Solari Herrera, he assured that his presence in Mexican soccer is good as long as he comes to contribute things, but if not, if he expects them to give Mexican coaches more opportunities.

“America is playing well, the boys are doing things well, giving opportunities to players who at our time did not want them to play, and well, today they are working; the case of Roger Martínez who has done things well and of players who have arrived and have strengthened the institution ”, he indicated.

“Well, he is one more technician, I do not agree that so many technicians come from abroad because he does not give the Mexican technicians the opportunity, but if he comes to contribute things and show work, welcome.”, He added about Solari.

