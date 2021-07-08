Miguel Herrera highlights the quality of MLS clubs

The UANL Tigres will be one of the Liga MX teams that will participate in the new edition of the Leagues Cup, against clubs from the Major League Soccer, Y Miguel Herrera, the cat’s trainer, knows the importance of these encounters.

In statements for the Liga MX, “El Piojo” Herrera commented that the clubs of the MLS They have been increasing their level considerably in recent years, so you can no longer expect to win “with the shirt” and without trying.

“Every day they are better structured, every day their teams are more competitive and we have to take it very seriously. If we think that suddenly arriving and getting on the field will give us victory, it will be a mistake “

“We have to start very seriously. The guys know, they have already played tournaments against MLS teams and without a doubt we will do it with great determination to try to achieve the success that the club seeks “

The UANL Tigres will make their Leagues Cup debut against the Seattle Sounders in the quarterfinals, and if they advance they will play against the winner of the duel between Orlando City and Santos Laguna.

