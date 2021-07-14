Miguel Herrera highlights that he is looking for a change of idea in the game of the Tigers

Coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera of the UANL Tigres within the MX League, assured that they are still looking to give another face to the game system of their campus, facing the start of the next Opening Tournament 2021.

Read also: MX League of mourning; Rubén Omar Romano’s father passed away

OPERATION IS WHAT INTERESTS ME THE MOST, WE HAVE BEEN CHANGING THE IDEA SEARCHING FOR A MORE VERTICAL EQUIPMENT “were the words of Miguel Herrera.

The Mexican strategist spoke to the media prior to the match against Austin FC, where he stressed that they are still looking to give another idea to the game system of his new team, looking for a more vertical system with greater attack.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

“THE OPERATION IS WHAT INTERESTS ME THE MOST, WE HAVE BEEN CHANGING THE IDEA” #FSRadioEnCasa We review the words of ‘Piojo’ Herrera, new DT of Tigres, facing the friendly against Austin FC pic.twitter.com/O2pbVMAwn9 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 13, 2021

Miguel Herrera stressed that the most important thing in this preseason for them is the performance beyond the results, so they continue working fully at the start of the season that is already approaching.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content