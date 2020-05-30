The football break that Mexico has suffered by the Covid-19 has served to link it to Rubens Sambueza in a hypothetical return to America, club in which he recorded his best statistics as a professional footballer. The Argentine has reiterated on more than one occasion his desire to retire in the nest; However, Miguel Herrera has already completely ruled out the signing.

Coach Azulcrema is aware of Sambueza’s ability on the playing field. However, he assured that currently it is not an option by the number of foreigners that the club has on its campus.

“Since before that all this rumor startedFor two months that I talked with Santiago we made it very clear; currently not. It is not that we are closing the doors one hundred percent, but it’s a very very low probability that you can get Rubens. We have 12 foreigners and this tournament we have to start with 11 ”, he pointed out Miguel Herrera in interview for TUDN.

The capital technician He stressed that the campus that has It is one of the strongest in Mexico. However, and despite not having any confirmed reinforcement so far, did not rule out arrival of possible footballers.

“We don’t know yet what will happen to the team and we haven’t sat down to talk about reinforcements. But the truth is we see the team well ”, ended.