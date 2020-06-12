Miguel Herrera and Luis Fernando Tena left aside the rivalry that America and Guadalajara represent to burst Juan Carlos Osorio, former coach of the Mexican National Team.

During a talk – in which José Manuel de la Torre was also present – at the Technological Innovation Center (Citec), “El Piojo” and “El Flaco” joined forces against the Colombian, who a couple of weeks ago criticized the attitude of The Mexicans before the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Tena recounted the strategy he used at the 2012 London Olympics to win the gold medal, right in front of the Verdeamarela (2-1), at the legendary Wembley Stadium

“That is why we are angry that they say that Mexico does not play Brazil well or that there is no response from Mexicans against Brazil,” said “El Piojo.” “I say this in the case of Professor Osorio, who was wrong. The same team that ‘El Flaco’ had at the Olympic Games, is the base that ‘El Chepo’ had and I had in 2014 and he also had [Osorio]”

Herrera added that only a few players changed in a span of six years and stressed that Tena beat them in a final and that he, during the 2014 World Cup, scored a tie for zero goals at the Scratch Duoro home.

“Don’t make excuses that we Mexicans don’t. That’s why it’s annoying,” closed the cream-blue strategist.

“I respect Mr. Osorio, I think he is someone hard-working, serious and professional,” added Tena, now the Chivas coach. “Annoyed that in his statements he said that the Mexican lacks heart and mentality. It is totally a lie, because the Mexican is really very capable in all areas, he has grown a lot and plays against anyone wherever he is.”

Herrera added: “We have plenty of heart, Skinny. We can have distractions and make mistakes, but we play from anyone to you.”

A couple of weeks ago, Osorio commented: “When we faced Brazil, I gathered all my players, I asked them if we were ready to play against Brazil and the answer was silence. I replied: I am prepared because I have been working for 30 years to play against the top”.

“El Piojo” replied: “If you did not find an answer in the locker room, you impose it! That is the capacity of a technician, you are the leader and you must motivate them.”

“The only one who doubted was him [Osorio]So the players did not answer. Originally, that question was already wrong, “Tena closed.

