Miguel Herrera advances the line-up to face Austin FC

This Monday, Tigers trained at the Saint Davis Performance Center, home of the Austin FC, team with which they will play tomorrow in their last preparation duel towards the Opening 2021, and with which he will seek his first victory as a feline trainer.

The first two duels of ‘El Piojo’ as a Tigres strategist have raised doubts among the fans, however, a sector of the fans calls for calm for the project, considering that there are many players missing.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Santiago Giménez is an option to replace Hirving Lozano

For this match, Herrera will have Luis Quinones and Javier Aquino on the wings, in addition, Erick Avalos will be the side, while Reyes will repeat in the center. True to his custom, Herrera revealed his lineup to face the whole of the MLS.

Also read: Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo ‘drives the fans crazy’ prior to the 2021 Apertura

Tigres vs Austin FC lineup: Guzmán, Avalos, Ayala, Reyes, Venegas, Carioca, Vigón, Pizarro, Aquino, Quiñones and López.