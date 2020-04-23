If something is already clear in recent days, it is that the de-escalation of all the measures proposed to combat the coronavirus will not be easy and will require coordination between many actors involved. The sports world sighs at the possibility of returning as soon as possible and thus solving the difficult economic situation in which it is immersed. It is not just the players, referees or tournaments that suffer, but a very large social mass such as that represented by tennis clubs in Spain, with a multitude of families depending on the salaries of coaches, administrators, managers of court maintenance and many more professionals associated with the national tennis base. Thus, Miguel Diaz claimed in a chat with the Madrid Tennis Federation (FTM) a series of measures to return as soon as possible.

“We are in permanent contact with the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to try to convey the need to recover as soon as possible the possibility of reopening the facilities. We are clear that the first thing is health and we will do at all times what the Ministry of Health dictates, but we would like tennis to be the first sports to come back as soon as possible, “said the president.” The worst of all this is the uncertainty that exists since nobody can make their plans and be more or less clear when and how to return to business, “he said before offering convincing arguments about of the need for tennis to return as soon as possible.

And it is that the economic crisis of 2008 had very negative effects on Spanish tennis and now that it was beginning to recover, this can be a fatal blow. “A lot of social mass was lost and now the clubs are in a difficult situation because most of them depend on income derived from classes and activities. We need help because there are many people who are not able to carry out their activity. We have a network of 1,200 tennis clubs and 80% with our own facilities“Díaz said, making it clear that this is very different from other sports, which use public facilities so that expenses are lower.

“Our sport is much safer as it is individual and social distance can be maintained. It would be important to have quick tests to do for the players so that they can return to training as soon as possible. Whatever happens, we will need subsidies or elimination of expenses in order to survive “, he stated Miguel Diaz who leads the RFET, whose relevance worldwide is important but since it does not have a Grand Slam, it has much less financial muscle than Australia, France, the United Kingdom or the United States, which has not prevented Spanish tennis from leading the elite for many decades. This crisis should not change that.

