Miguel Cotto will come out of retirement to fight Juan Manuel Márquez



Both fighters will give one more exhibition battle.

Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images

Miguel Cotto. Juan Manuel Marquez. Two boxing legends who need no further introduction. Two legends that They will return from retirement to fight in an exhibition match what will be done next June 12in Miami.

Juan Manuel Marquez is planning a return to the ring against fellow former four-division champ Miguel Cotto in an exhibition match on June 12 in Miami, a source confirmed to ESPN 🇲🇽🇵🇷 (via @ChavaESPN) READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/bu7n5FrzaR pic.twitter.com/Gn1v4LfW2K – ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) March 30, 2021

The intention of both is to raise funds, turning the fight into a PPV (pay per view). The information was provided by the Puerto Rico daily El Nuevo Día. The venue and ticket sales for the event are not yet known.

Juan Manuel Marquez (56-7-1) is 47 years old, and he stopped fighting 7 years ago. His last meeting was against Mike Alvarado on May 17, 2014. He defeated him by unanimous decision.

For its part, Miguel Cotto (41-6) is the age that “Dynamite” was when he retired, 40 years old. He did not fare well in his “final fight,” which he lost by unanimous decision to Saddam Ali on December 2, 2017.

Both Márquez and Cotto join other boxing legends who after their retirement have decided to return during the pandemic: Oscar de la hoya, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Mike tyson and Roy jones jr.