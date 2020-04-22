Only 11 years old driver was the great revelation of the first stage of the Virtual Star Challenge and will compete in the second stage this Wednesday with another double round at Spa-Francorchamps

Miguel Costa in pole position for the Virtual Stars Challenge (Press Release / RF1)

A young Brazilian highlight in international karting, Miguel Costa was the revelation of the opening stage of the Virtual Challenge of the Stars in the simulator. Competing against great drivers, the 11-year-old took pole position in race 2 at Laguna Seca and finished the race in fourth place after overtaking the last corner.

The second stage of the competition will be this Wednesday and Miguel will accelerate at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, one of the most challenging in F1. “I am very happy to be on the grid together with great motorsport idols, like Felipe Massa. It will be very cool to race with them, in addition to the brothers Enzo and Pietro Fittipaldi and other great drivers. I hope to finish in the forefront again,” says Miguel , who was rookie champion of the Italian Kart 2019.

Miguel is the youngest Brazilian to be part of a drivers’ academy linked to an F1 team, Alfa Romeo. Taking advantage of the quarantine period, the Sauber Karting Team driver has used the time he would be at the karting track to compete in virtual races and keep up with the competition.

The Virtual Challenge of the Stars is a charity tournament that brings together great drivers from the main categories of world motorsport, being organized by Enzo Fittipaldi and Dudu Barrichello. The competition aims to raise funds for solidarity campaigns, such as “United against Covid-19”, promoted by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz).

All pilots and organizers are promoting the event for free and working to collect donations – the link to contribute is https://fiocruz.colabore.org/combateacovid19/single_.

The race this Wednesday will be at 20h (Brasília time) and will have a live exhibition on YouTube of BandSports and Acelerados. On Saturday, TV Bandsports shows the race at 9am.

