Miguel Castro left his countryman Ketel Marte on the ground with a lethal slider

The dominican Miguel Castro made see Ketel Mars as the protagonist of the most embarrassing swing of the season in the MLB 2021.

Through the game of the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miguel Castro had to face the player with the best contact of the rival team, that is Ketel Mars.

Castro is one of the best relievers in the Mets, that’s why they call him in the best situations before Jeurys Familia and Edwin Díaz. This time he threw a poisoned slider at Ketel Mars to put it down, making it look super bad.

So far nothing like this had been seen in the MLB 2021, Mars was totally deceived and humiliated, all for wanting to go with everything to that launch that was impossible.

You wanna see a dead body? 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/u5D97E85S6 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 2, 2021

In this season of the MLB, Miguel Castro has a 1-1 record with a 2.91 ERA in 21.2 innings with 31 strikeouts.