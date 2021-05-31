Miguel Cabrera with the Tigers wanted to continue hitting in the same turn after receiving a pitch (Video)

The Venezuelan slugger of the Tigers from Detroit Miguel Cabrera he did his thing again on the field of play in the MLB, since he pretended to continue batting in the same turn at bat after receiving a pitch.

Sunday’s matchday measured the New York Yankees vs. Tigers of Detroit where one of the picturesque and funny events that we have been able to see in a ball game was recorded, whose protagonist was the Creole Miguel Cabrera.

In the bottom of the first inning with the game 0-0, with one out on the board and a runner on first base, it was the turn of Cabrera who received the first bad ball and on the next pitch received a pitch.

The funny thing is that Michael He remained standing at the plate with the intention of continuing to hit, but the main referee decreed the pitch, for which he had the initial.

For this reason, the umpire approached the Venezuelan to tell him that he had to go to the base and it was seen that Cabrera he wanted to keep hitting the inning, but ultimately he didn’t get away with it.

Certainly the ball only brushed against the shirt of Michael, but it was enough for the principal to decree the pitch.

Miguel Cabrera BARELY got hit by a pitch and he wanted to keep hitting instead of going to first 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AjXC6dh6b0 – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 30, 2021

The incident already explained reminds us of another where the Venezuelan indicated to the main referee of a game where he told him that he should modify the batting zone that is drawn on the plate.

This generated confusion in the arbitration body and from insisting so much, Michael he got away with it and although he did not succeed this time, it is because here he went more to the side of liveliness and wanting to do the mischief to the umpire, but he had to go quietly to his base.