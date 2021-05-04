Miguel Cabrera when he was just a little boy with big dreams.

When Miguel Cabrera was just a child with dreams of greatness.

He began his career as a player very early in his native Maracay, where with the help of great coaches they forged his future as a player.

That little boy who played for fun in his early days at the ball, little by little he realized that every day he was on the field of play was every day much happier.

While the other children wanted to go on a trip or go to the park or also play with their toys, Miguel Cabrera from a very young age only wanted to play baseball.

And that impetus to play baseball grew in such a way that the same coaches realized the immense potential that he had in small.

The passage through the small leagues was very good for Miguel Cabrera, obtaining great achievements that each time forged that competitive character that later would bring him many fruits.

When it comes to the big leagues going through its respective process in the minors.

A team is very interested in this Venezuelan prospect. And that same organization observes a great talent that they could take advantage of in a young team called the Florida Marlins.

Come the year 2003 the slugger Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera shows his great talent, leading his team to the world series and winning the title from the hand of great Stars such as Iván Rodríguez, Luis Castillo, Juan Pierre, Josh Beckett, AJ Burnett, Brad Penny, Derrek Lee, Mike Lowell.

After his time in the Florida Marlins, he joined the Detroit tiger team in 2008.

Already playing for the city Detroit the one from Maracay, he obtained a total of 30 recognitions broken down as follows.

Eleven Times selected to the all-star game.

Two-time winner of the most valuable player in the American league.

Seven Times Silver Slugger winner.

Two Hank Aaron Awards.

Four batting titles.

Dos Veses led the home runs in the American leagues.

Twice he was an RBI leader in the American league.

Quite a successful career worthy of a future hall of fame player.

And he still has a long way to go as he is a player who is currently in optimal physical condition to play every day.

And of course waiting for that long-awaited 500th home run.