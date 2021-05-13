Miguel Cabrera was placed next to the immortal Frankie Frisch

The Venezuelan of the Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera, does not tire of making history in the Major League Baseball (MLB) and this Thursday he hit a new hit in the 2021 season, equaling another Hall of Fame immortal, a certain Frankie Frisch.

Again the Kansas City Royals were the victim of another record of Miguel Cabrera, this time the Venezuelan had another two hits in the 2021 season of Big leagues and equaled 42nd all-time Frankie Frisch.

Cabrera He arrived with those two hits to 2,880 lifetime hits in the MLB, equaling that amount that Frisch He connected in a total of 19 seasons as a professional in the best baseball in the world.

There is no doubt that the last days of Michael in the 2021 campaign they have been truly unforgettable, catching up with this sport like Babe Ruth, Mel Ott, Omar Vizquel and now Frankie Frisch, this in terms of hits for life is concerned.

Here the video:

The party continues! 🕺 Miguel Cabrera equaled Frankie Fisch for # 42 of all-time hits with 2,880 hits. The next to beat is Zach Wheat with 2,884. 🎥: @mlb # TigresDeAragua🐯 # TigresEsAragua pic.twitter.com/CasU4uC8SZ – Tigres de Aragua (@TigresOficiales) May 13, 2021

Now, Zack Wheat with 2,884 hits at 41st, is the next victim to go for Miguel Cabrera, who now has 120 hits remaining to reach the goal of 3,000, a number to which he aspires along with 500 home runs in MLB.

Cabrera He is hitting .179 with 14 hits, two home runs and eight RBIs in 78 at-bats in 2021.