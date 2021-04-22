Miguel Cabrera vs. Mike Trout in their first nine seasons

Comparisons of Mike trout with the old Miguel Cabrera They don’t seem to end, which is why we bring this comparison in his first nine seasons in MLB.

Miguel Cabrera He made his debut at 20 years of age with the Miami Marlins and by his ninth season in MLB he was playing for the Detroit Tigers.

Numbers:

Miguel Cabrera

1,351 games 5,401 at-bats 852 runs scored 1,597 hits 346 doubles 13 triples 277 home runs 984 RBIs 29 stolen bases 643 BB 1009 nights 317 from AVG, .395 from OBP, .555 from Slug He had won four silver bats and six invites to the game of stars.

Mike trout He’s played the same team all the time, where they’ve had a lousy streak when it comes to making the playoffs, while the Tigers went to the World Series once.

Mike trout

1,119 games 4,390 at-bats 1,324 hits 903 runs scored 241 doubles 46 triples 752 RBIs 200 stolen bases 803 BB 1,118 strikeouts 305 by AVG, 581 by Slug, 1,000 OPS. He had won two MVPs, Rookie of the Year, seven silver bats, eight invitations to the All-Star game.