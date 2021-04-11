Miguel Cabrera sent to the disabled list with the Tigers

The Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers from Detroit, was sent to the ready from injured the morning of April 11 at Big leagues.

Journalist Jon Morosi from MLB Network, reported that Cabrera he was disqualified for 10 days at the Aboriginal Ninth of the Big Show. His place will be occupied by his countryman Renato Núñez, who rises from the Triple-A subsidiary.

Miguel Cabrera, before being sent to the ready from injured due to a strained left biceps, he posted a .125 average, three RBIs and a home run in 24 at-bats in the Big leagues.

Fernando Arreaza, a highly experienced baseball narrator, commented through his Twitter that what worries most about Cabrera going to the ready from injured is that it was the same biceps that suffered the serious injury in 2018 with the Tigers on the MLB.

However, after being sent only for 10 days, there could be a hope that “El Marciano” will return soon to the land of the Big leagues.

