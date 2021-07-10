Miguel Cabrera reached # 40 of most hits in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan of the Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera, keep climbing the ladder and making history in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), this time he equaled a legend like Al Simmons.

Through the game Tigres vs Twins, Miguel Cabrera had the opportunity to connect an unstoppable and continue to increase his numbers for life, with this hit he reached 2927 hits to equalize in the historical list of the Big leagues to Al Simmons.

Cabrera reached that round number in lifetime hits today in MLB and equaled in the # 40 position of all time in this line, a legend of this sport as Simmons, who shone in the best baseball in the world from 1924 to 1944 and currently has his Hall of Fame plaque.

The legend of the Venezuelan of the Tigers continues to grow and at 38 years old he continues to exceed and equalize records that will undoubtedly catapult him to the Hall of Fame of MLB. In addition, after landing at this number he is only three hits from Rogers Hornsby, five from Willie Keeler and eight from Barry Bonds among the most connected in history.

According to Guillermo Liñares, Miguel Cabrera is currently:

In home runs (28th) 494 In RBIs (23) 1,761 In hits (40) 2,927 In doubles (20) 587

Cabrera in this present season of Big leagues he’s hitting .246 with 61 hits, seven home runs, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored, this in 244 at-bats with the Tigers.