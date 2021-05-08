Miguel Cabrera outscored Babe Ruth in hits after missing 27 consecutive at-bats

Few times was such a prolonged drought without hits for the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, who is one of the top-numbered active hitters in baseball. This Friday he faced the Minnesota Twins and ended the losing streak with a hit with historical dyes.

Cabrera, with the weight of missing 27 times in a row in the batter’s box, faced starter Matt Shoemaker and hit a long hit on the opposite side that became a single. The maracayero, seeing himself stationed at first base, put his hands to his head.

The desire to get out of the offensive slump kept him working and his teammates were happy to see him land the hit. They immediately asked for the ball because with it the Venezuelan shoveller reached 2,873 undisputed in Las Mayores to tie “Bambino” Babe Ruth.

Here the indisputable 2873 of Miguel Cabrera, the one that serves to equal Babe Ruth. A good connection to the opposing band, which has continued to make history. Against Shoemaker and the Minnesota Twins. 🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/4Yv20KPdj3 – Guillermo Liñares (@ guille94) May 8, 2021

Now he has on the horizon Mel Ott (2,876), who is in 44th place of all tempos, and his compatriot Omar Vizquel (2,877), in 43rd place. It was his sixth hit in 2021 and he is 127 hits. to arrive at 3,000.

2,873 hits! 🙌 Miguel Cabrera ties Babe Ruth for # 45 of all time in @LasMayores. 👏👏👏 #HazloGrande pic.twitter.com/L9js4NmPQj – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 7, 2021

The Detroit Tigers’ fourth hitter did not rest on his laurels and in the bottom of the fourth inning he hit his indisputable 2,874 to finish only 45th all-time. And of course, he was 126 to reach 3,000 hits.

If his offensive rhythm increases, in 2021 he could become the seventh player to reach 3,000 hits and dispatch 500 home runs. Alex Rodríguez and Albert Pujols were the last to achieve such a figure. Cabrera still has 11 full-lap hits to hit 500.