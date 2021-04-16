Miguel Cabrera is getting closer to his return with the Tigres

The Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera he is already training for his Return with the Tigers Detroit in the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

After being put on the injured list of the Tigers, Cabrera is getting in tune for him Return to the line-up of those led by AJ Hinch in the MLB.

Miguel Cabrera he had felt cramps in his body and for that reason he was disabled by the Bengalis. However, his progress has been good and he’s catching rolling at first base for the Tigers.

Cabrera in the current season of the Big leagues, registers an average of .125, three RBIs and just one homer that was on Opening Day. There is no doubt that the criollo must improve his offense to help the Tigers for a possible playoff berth.

Have it from Return, It is already a good sign for the Detroit franchise that registers six victories and seven losses in the Central division of the American League.