Miguel Cabrera homered earlier today with the Tigers in the Major Leagues

Miguel Cabrera shot his home run 493 lifetime in the Great Suspenders, the afternoon today with the Tigers Detroit in the MLB. The Creole equaled Fred McGriff and Lou Gehrig in 28th place.

Despite Miguel Cabrera He is not having his best year with the tree, every home run, pushed and unstoppable is a historical fact for the Venezuelan who aims to add 500 home runs during his career in the MLB.

The day of today, Cabrera stretched out his arm and sent it flying between right and center field against the Cleveland Indians in the Big leagues. Undoubtedly, a sign that there is still gasoline in the tank for who could be the next Venezuelan Hall of Fame.

The mission is to reach 500. 👣 Miguel Cabrera’s # 493 has arrived! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/eHIeubTg9t – LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 28, 2021

With this home run which is the sixth near miss of the campaign and 493 for life as we had already mentioned, Miguel Cabrera equaled 28th for life in the Big leagues two legendary as they are; Fred McGriff and Lou Gehrig.

Without a doubt, the Creole continues to add numbers that will have him in the limelight to enter the Hall of Fame after his retirement. While some writers say it’s safe, others say you should hit 500 home runs and 300 RBIs in the MLB.

