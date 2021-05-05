Miguel Cabrera equals his worst losing streak in the Major Leagues with the Tigers

Miguel Cabrera go through one losing streak who has only had twice in his career in the Big leagues. Until today, May 4, he adds 23 turns without connecting hits with the Tigers from Detroit.

What seemed like a record-breaking campaign has turned into a total nightmare for the “Ice Cream Parlor Dad”, with the Tigers in the Big leagues.

Cabrera, who is looking to hit 500 home runs, has had a losing streak of 23 consecutive turns without being able to connect hits that help achieve important victories for your organization in the MLB.

The journalist Efraín Zavarce, reported that the highest number of times at bat without hitting the criollo was recorded from August 24 to 31, but from 2003. It should be noted that it was his rookie campaign and his losing streak he went 23 at-bats without hitting in the big top.

Well, we want to inform you that tonight against the Boston Red Sox, he equaled the same number that he recorded in his rookie season of the MLB, since it adds 23 consecutive turns without connecting hits and 13k.

Apparently, something happens with the “time” of Miguel Cabrera that does not finish exploding and demonstrate why he is considered one of the best hitters of the Big leagues.

The “Marciano” only registers an average of .107, with five RBIs and just two homers this season. MLB with the Tigers.

Here the data of the losing streak: