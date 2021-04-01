Miguel Cabrera dispatched the first home run of 2021 and is 12 out of 500

He didn’t wait that long to send the first big message of the season. Miguel Cabrera He hit the No. 1 home run of the 2021 MLB season in the game against the Cleveland Indians at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

On the third pitch of his first inning, with a fastball that Shane Bieber kept high and a speed of 93 MPH, Miguel Cabrera returned his 488th home run in his 19-year Major League history to right field.

Jeimer Candelario ran at first base and also reached the plate as a result of the four-base hit that the Venezuelan hit.

Snow was falling on the Detroit Tigers stadium and Miguel Cabrera cared little about the weather conditions to bring out his power. With those two RBIs he reached 1,731.

He fell 12 home runs out of 500, in what he promises will be a more productive year than his last three seasons, suffering from injuries.