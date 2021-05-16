Miguel Cabrera continues to advance in his hits for life in the Major Leagues

Miguel Cabrera connected his hits 2,881 lifetime in the Big leagues ranking 42nd of all time and surpassed with a Frankie frisch on the MLB.

Cabrera The 38-year-old continues to make numbers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Big leagues after his excellent career where he has played with the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers on the Big Show.

Today he connected his hits 2,881 and was only in the 42nd position of the players with the most hits in all time of the MLB. The Creole is a phenomenon on the field of play.

After beating Frankie frisch here is the list of the next to overcome in the Big leagues as to hits connected:

41) Zack Wheat 2,884 40) Al Simmons 2,927 39) Rogers Hornsby 2,930 38) Willie Keeler 2,932

“El Marciano”, who said he lifted a weight after going through a long slump and hitting hits that have put him at the top of the game. MLB, has made the necessary adjustments to continue hitting hard hits with the Detroit Tigers.