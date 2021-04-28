Miguel Cabrera angry with allegations of theft of signs to the Detroit Tigers

The Venezuelan of the Tigers from Detroit, Miguel Cabrera, responded angrily to accusations of signing theft made by the Chicago White Sox second baseman, Nick madrigal, this on Tuesday’s matchday in baseball Major League Baseball – MLB.

Nick Madrigal, accused the Tigers of Detroit that they told the receiver and the White Sox pitcher the signal, being an accusation of cheating that the legendary Miguel Cabrera did not save himself and responded euphoric showing his category of Big leagues.

“He was second baseman because he tried to tell the catcher and the pitcher that we passed the signal. I mean come on, that’s shit, I don’t play that game, “he said. Miguel Cabrera.

What’s more, Cabrera, who in that game hit his 489 career homerun in the MLB, went direct with Nick Madrigal, letting him know that he will respect and not assure things that are not, making it clear that he is not participating in that type of game.

“You must respect. You don’t need to show me or the boy in second grade. Go. Get out of here, “he added. Cabrera on Madrigal.

Cabrera has made it clear to the baseball world that he has had a neat and flawless career in baseball. MLB, reason why he did not want to remain silent to these accusations of Madrigal. In addition, with this, the Venezuelan of the Tigers shows his greatness in this sport.

Here the video:

“We don’t play that”

pic.twitter.com/oJ5VCu7fE7 – Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) April 28, 2021

It is also good to emphasize that Madrigal, a novice in the Big leagues had the courage to accuse a veteran of a thousand battles and who will surely have his plaque in the Hall of Fame as Miguel Cabrera.