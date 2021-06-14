Miguel Cabrera and the weight of history

There is a reference, Albert Pujols, today it is like that, current baseball cannot be looked at without seeing Pujols as the great symbol of this century and his numbers are there; It is like that but that does not detract any merit from Miguel Cabrera, on the contrary, it makes him much more great, because in a time when Pujols was the great reference in the Big Top, he was able to win the triple crown and two MVP awards.

Miguel Cabrera seemed to have been written since that year 2003, when he debuted in the Big Top with the Miami Marlins and besides being the rookie of the year, he was a World Series champion; best start impossible for the Venezuelan.

His arrival at the Detroit Tigers would give him a total boost to his career, since he arrived at a franchise with a winning projection, of which he would be the great reference and if they could never win the coveted World Series ring, being very close even in 2012; Without ever achieving the final triumph, without discussion Miguel Cabrera if he rose as a player, laying the foundation of what it is today.

We are talking about a man who already knocks on the doors of 500 home runs and 2000 RBIs, but beyond the figures, we are talking about a symbol for Latin and world baseball, considered by many analysts as the best player on the planet about six years ago. years.

If Miguel is in a slump, if he goes through a bad rejection and questions about his physical condition begin to emerge, you always have to give him the benefit of the doubt, we are talking about one of the biggest.