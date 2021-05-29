Miguel Cabrera and Aroldis Chapman showed love in the middle of the field

The Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera and Aroldis Chapman showed love before starting the game between the Yankees and Tigers in the MLB.

Through the first game of the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers in the MLBWhen the batters of both teams were narrowing and taking batting practice, the Latin flavor of Cuba and Venezuela greeted each other.

Here the video:

Really cool seeing two of the biggest stars of the last decade chop it up, especially a hitter and pitcher pic.twitter.com/fOE7MQU3d4 – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 28, 2021

In their last confrontation on the field, Aroldis Chapman won the duel against Miguel Cabrera, hitting a 102-mile fastball to strike out swinging, however, that has nothing to do with who they are off the field.

Chapman is one of those players who has always had a good friendship with his Latino colleagues; the same thing happens with Miguel Cabrera, who for many is a mentor, idol, colleague and friend.

Each confrontation between the two players is epic, Miggy is considered one of the best hitters that have passed through MLB and Chapman is among the most lethal relievers.