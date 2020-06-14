Miguel Bosé, in June 2017 in Madrid. In video, the tweets of the controversy. Photo: Gtresonline | Video: EPV

Spanish singer Miguel Bosé has launched a crazy campaign on social media this week against vaccines that are being developed to stop the expansion of SARS-CoV-2, in which he accuses GAVI, the Alliance for Vaccination, of being part of of an international plot to dominate the world, and Pedro Sánchez of being the “accomplice of this macabre and supremacist plan”.

In several messages published on his social networks, Bosé describes, without proof, the delusional strategy of this supposedly corrupt international network: he claims that an elite has created the coronavirus as an excuse to vaccinate the world population and thus be able to implant all of humanity ” microchips or nanobots for the sole purpose of controlling it. ” “Once they activate the 5G network, key in this global domain operation, we will be sheep at their mercy and needs,” he said on Twitter and Facebook, where he has 2.5 million and 3.1 million followers respectively. The artist directly points to the President of the Spanish Government as a member of this alleged evil alliance for the public support he has given to the Alliance for Vaccination. “Perhaps you are throwing a good clue to point us to the location of your possible future revolving door?” He asks.

The pharmaceutical company GAVI, for those who do not know it, is owned by the BILL & MELINDA GATES Foundation, the specialists in failed vaccines that have caused so many victims around the world. India has expelled and denounced them. Africa still carries its consequences. Kenya has uncovered pic.twitter.com/EXzdnEaCdd – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 9, 2020

In addition to joining the anti-vaccine movement, Bosé, who presents himself as a member of a citizen movement he calls “The Resistance,” has managed to condense into a handful of messages published over two days the main conspiracy theories that have circulated around the covid-19:

1. GAVI, a Bill Gates “pharmacist”

“The pharmaceutical company GAVI, for those who do not know it, is the property of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the specialists in failed vaccines that have caused so many victims around the world,” says Bosé in one of his tweets. GAVI is actually a global association based in Geneva that aims to improve access to vaccines for the world population, especially children, and is financed with public and private funds such as UNICEF, WHO, the Bank World or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

2. India has not expelled the Gates

The singer gives truth to a lie spread on Facebook in late April that accused Bill Gates of having created a “deadly superpoly” in India. According to the page Awake, open your eyes to reality, which can still be consulted, “hundreds of doctors sued Bill Gates for vaccinating more than 47,000 children with the polio vaccine and, on the contrary, created a deadly superpolio”, which is why Gates would have been “expelled from India”. The information is completely false.

3. The danger of vaccines

just to control it. To these could also be added various metals, even more toxic than those already included, illegal adjuvants or the so-called “smart dust”, all of them threatening our health and without our consent. Having carried out this phase, – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 9, 2020

Bosé defends that the vaccines contain “toxic metals”, one of the arguments of the anti-vaccine movements. According to the World Health Organization, “all approved vaccines undergo rigorous testing throughout the different phases of clinical trials and continue to be regularly evaluated once they are placed on the market.” Although they can cause reactions, most are “mild and temporary”, and in the case of “rare serious side effects” are investigated immediately.

The figures support that vaccines reduce the number of deaths. According to data from the Carlos III Health Institute, vaccination campaigns launched in Spain between 1960 and 2008 reduced the mortality of diseases such as diphtheria, polio, measles, rubella or mumps to zero.

4. Bill Gates and his plan to dominate the world

“Bill Gates, the eugenic, forgets about the existence of the damn newspaper library, and in the past he talked repeatedly about his project of vaccines that carry microchips or nanobots, to obtain all kinds of information from the world population with the sole purpose to control it, “says the singer. EL PAÍS has found no record or evidence that Gates made such claims in the past.

However, the hoax that the founder of Microsoft promotes the use of vaccines to implant microchips in the world population and dominate it is one of the most widespread conspiracy theories. According to a YouGov poll, 28% of Americans – 44% of Republicans – believe in this plot. Bill Gates has denied such allegations. “I have never had anything to do with a microchip. It’s hard to deny this because it’s so stupid and strange … Repeating it so many times almost seems to give it credibility. What our foundation does is invest money to buy vaccines, ”said the philanthropist on June 4 during a video call with journalists.

5. 5G and the pandemic

Miguel Bosé affirms that “5G is key in this global domain operation”. Although he does not explain how, the artist seems to allude to a hilarious conspiracy theory that places this technology as the cause of the covid-19 pandemic. The alleged doctor Thomas Cown broadcast in a video, which went viral, the hoax that each of the pandemics that humanity has suffered has been caused by a quantum leap in the electrification of the Earth and that the person responsible for the current pandemic SARS-CoV-2 was the deployment of 5G. There is no scientific evidence to support this theory.

However, these lies have had consequences. The hoaxes on the fifth generation of mobile telephony have caused more than a hundred attacks in Europe against its infrastructures and the professionals who work on them.

With more than three million followers on Twitter, Miguel Bosé’s delusions not only contribute to increasing the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, but its repercussion reinforces anti-vaccine movements. Just as an example, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, launched in 1988, has allowed, thanks to mass vaccination, that polio cases have been reduced by more than 99% worldwide. Twenty years ago, this unhealthy disease that can only be prevented by immunization, paralyzed 1,000 children daily, according to WHO data.