Madrid – Tomorrow is the month of the death of the actress Lucia Bosé and his son Miguel Bosé, continues to pay tribute to the woman who gave him life and who he longs for now.

The singer, who is in Mexico, where he has resided for several years with his sons Tadeo and Diego, has been dejected on social networks due to the loss of his mother, from whom he could not say goodbye due to the decreed confinement.

Through the networks, he has shown his appreciation for the words of affection received from friends and admirers.

Support samples in the form of messages and drawings with a very specific label: # AzulDeLucía, the hair color of the actress from “The death of a cyclist”.

From there the artist launched a challenge, a call: all graphic designers, painters, cartoonists, cartoonists, illustrators to join the # AzulDeLucíaDesign challenge to capture their best idea, about what their mother inspired them. “I will share it on my networks.”

Since then Bosé’s Instagram account has been filled with drawings and illustrations with a very particular vision of Lucía Bosé, neat and realistic portraits in deep blue, sweet images of a flying Lucia, like “a blue angel”.

“What a beauty !!! Bravo !! They are all great”, pointed out the singer of “Morena mía”, who continues to admire the work that those who participate in this challenge send her, images that transfer an actress in her youth or already at maturity, always in blue.

Images that, by his words, comfort him in the loss, that fill him with warmth and emotion, made from the heart and admiration for the protagonist and her son.

“I continue to marvel and delight in all your creativity. I feel very close to you. A feeling that I would not know how to explain. As a continuity of her in each of your expressions. Keep going. I am waiting … and say I love you Thank you for making this high closure so serene, “he wrote today on his Instagram account.

A challenge that Miguel Bosé called to those who “wanted to express their best idea about # AzulDeLucíaDesign and the response has been wonderful” (…). Let’s continue sharing !!! “, he encourages with enthusiasm.

