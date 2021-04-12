Miguel Bosé speaks openly of his mother’s death; assures that it was not covid

In the first part of the talk with Évole (“Lo de Évole”, La Sexta), which took place in Mexico City where the artist resides, Bosé hardly talks about the pandemic. Yes, it will, as can be seen in the preview, in the second part that will be broadcast next Sunday.

But he has told intimate details of his private life, such as what happened after the break with his partner for twenty years, the sculptor Nacho Palau, a stressful situation that made him lose his voice completely.

“When you lose your admiration for the person you are with, when everything collapses, in my case due to discretion, responsibility, education too, you hold on; when you hold on, all that is poisoned and when it explodes, it explodes badly and the serious problems. The first big problem I had was my voice. Now I can speak, but I have had zero voice, “he confessed.

He has also spoken of his “wild” years of “drugs, wild sex, tobacco, substances, underworld” that began in the late eighties and lasted for decades. He used up to two grams of cocaine daily, he confessed.

He left it, he explained, from one day to the next and in a radical way. “All the same day and at the same time, walking up some stairs to a stage, I said ‘it’s over.’ The forces that make one make these radical decisions only come from within ”, said the artist, who has specified that when he disengaged his children had already been born so he had new” responsibilities “to attend to.