Miguel Bosé remembers tough fight as a child with his father

The recent interview that Miguel Bosé gave the journalist Jordi Évole has uncovered a series of confessions about the singer’s intimate life that have to do with the death of his mother, his children, some of his addictions and even the intricate relationship he had with his father, the iconic bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín. In a fragment of the talk, the interpreter of Bandido acknowledged that he and his father clashed a lot since they both have the same character.

When talking about his father’s great fondness for hunting, Bosé revived his father’s strong inclination to transmit that same passion to him without much success. “My father loved me very, very much. What happens is that we had many encounters and disagreements because we were of very equal character ”, he affirmed.

And that’s when the Spaniard begins to narrate, with a lump in his throat, the tense moment that he spent when he was still very young when he shot a deer.

“He forced me to hunt a doe. I shot the doe and killed it. To take the animals home, you gut them, you take out the whole stomach, the guts, you keep the offal. And, at the moment of cracking, a bambi comes out … It had days to go before it was born, “he said about the strongest encounter he had with Dominguín.

“I remember that I reacted very badly, I went to punch him, I called him son of… and I walked away alone. He would stop with the Land Rover saying: ‘Get in now, you’re a coward, a weakling,’ “he said.

