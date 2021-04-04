Miguel Bosé reappears on Instagram deleting all his photos and with a striking message

The singer Miguel Bosé He has turned 65 this Saturday, a very important date that has been accompanied by significant changes in his social networks. The artist has decided to reappear on Instagram making a clean slate: he has removed all posted photos so far and has posted five new images.

Bosé is the only one that appears in the snapshots, each one accompanied by a eye-catching message that you have divided among the five photographs.

“I believe that there is no better day to celebrate the return, celebrate life, celebrate the universe and give thanks for everything that during this absence has filled our hearts, “he wrote next to the first photograph, thus explaining his reasons for reappearing on the social network on April 3.

“But above all, celebrate the truth,” he wrote below in the second photograph. “Today I am turning 65 years old that I walk proudly and that will soon be active. From here I’m going to tell you“, he added in the third image.

“I love you with the same strength, peace and light as always, maybe something more lucid, kinder and more blessed than you used to, but my determination and my purposes in life have been strengthened and enlightened, “he assured in the fourth publication.

Bosé has closed with a last image in which he shows himself smiling at the camera and concludes: “I am and now I know it well. Hugs from the heart “.

The singer has comment option blocked in all your posts to avoid possible offensive messages.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bosé has become the target of criticism for his denialist and anti-mask statements, which caused his temporary disappearance from social networks. His return to Instagram also marks the prelude to the interview with Jordi Évole and that will be broadcast next Sunday, April 11.