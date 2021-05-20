Miguel Bosé generates controversy by stating that 5G technology causes that there are “fewer birds in the sky”

Since the confinement began, the singer Miguel Bosé He has not stopped showing his opinion on the existence of the coronavirus and surprising with his statements.

On this occasion, in a recent conference in which he participated and that was taken up by the Spanish program ‘Sálvame’, the singer went against vaccines and strongly criticized the vaccination process.

“It is not a vaccine, it is a product that is authorized for a temporary emergency, but it is not approved by anyone. It is an experiment, it is not a vaccine tested in humans. Many steps have been skipped, ”he said.

In addition, it attacked the 5G communications network of being the cause of damage to nature.

“There are fewer birds, because 5G is killing all the sparrows, but outside there is a nature full of life and an air that does not contain a trace of viruses, “said the Spaniard.

Belén Esteban lights up against Miguel Bosé’s denialist speech: “You make me sick” https://t.co/xdWE931z7z – Save me Official (@salvameoficial) May 17, 2021

The composer also spoke of “elite media manipulation”, encouraged the population to be “relentless” and He assured that the masks, the distancing and the vaccines are “a sham.”

It is worth mentioning that this private conference, called ‘Knowledge is power’ and which was accessed by paying $ 20 dollars, some crazy matters were dealt with such as: “World plandemic equals organized crime”, “Population control” or “Bill Gates dirty laundry.”

During the pandemic, Bosé made the news repeatedly after sharing his theories made to misinform people about the coronavirus, however, This has not stopped the singer from spreading his thoughts regarding the vaccine and the current situation in the world.